Karnataka hold upper hand against India B in Deodhar Trophy final

Karnataka beat both India A and India B to make the final of the 50-over event. (Source: File) Karnataka beat both India A and India B to make the final of the 50-over event. (Source: File)

Unconquered in the tournament so far, Vijay Hazare Trophy winners Karnataka would look to ensure that their campaign culminates in a title when they square off against India B in the Deodhar Trophy final, in Dharamsala on Thursday .

Karnataka beat both India A and India B to make the final of the 50-over event. India B stumbled against Karnataka after brushing aside India A in the tournament opener.

The final is expected to be an absorbing affair, just like it was when the two teams met on Monday, when Karnataka eked out a six-run win.

India B were cruising towards the 297-run target but Karnataka fought back in nick of time to clinch the issue.

Manoj Tiwary has been the in-form batsman for India B, having scored 120 in the last game, albeit, in a losing cause. Hanuma Vihari had smashed 95 off 76 balls in the first game against India A.

Pacer Siddharth Kaul has been the stand out bowler for India B with five wickets in two games. It will be another opportunity for Umesh Yadav to impress the national selectors as he looks to cement his place in the limited overs side.

Yadav and Co will have to watch out for Karnataka’s Ravikumar Samarth who has been in top form in the tournament with scores of 117 and 85.

Karnataka Spinner Shreyas Gopal is expected to be among the wickets again after taking five so far.

Squads:

India B: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, Kona Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.

Karanataka: Karun Nair (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Pavan Deshpande, Abhishek Reddy, Ravikumar Samarth, Stuart Binny, CM Gautam, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Pradeep T, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App