Karnataka enters Deodhar Trophy final, to meet India B

Karnataka defeated India A by 56 runs. (Source: PTI) Karnataka defeated India A by 56 runs. (Source: PTI)

Vijay Hazare champions Karnataka continued their domination in 50-over format with a clinical 65-run victory over India A to enter the final of the Deodhar Trophy, where they will meet Shreyas Iyer led India B.

After beating the ‘B’ team by 6 runs in a closely-fought encounter yesterday, Karnataka dominated the one-sided encounter against ‘A’ team scoring a mammoth 339 for 4, riding on Ravikumar Samarth’s (85 off 87 balls) and all-rounder Pawan Deshpande’s (95 off 87 balls).

It was Samarth’s second score of note in the tournament, having hit 117 against the B team.

The duo added 137 runs for third wicket to lay a foundation on which, Stuart Binny (37 off 24) and wicketkeeper CM Gautam (49 off 26 balls) added 72 runs in only 6.1 overs.

Mohammed Shami had a horrendous outing being hit for 96 in his 10 overs.

Gautham’s innings had four sixes and two fours while Deshpande hit 10 fours and a six.

In reply, India A were all-out for 274 in 39.5 overs with Unmukt Chand (81 off 70 balls) and Ishan Kishan (73 off 62 balls).

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed 4 for 52 in 10 overs to finish as the best bowler.

India B are in the finals having defeated India A in the opening game of the tournament.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 339/4 (Ravikumar Samarth 85, Pawan Deshpande 95, VCM Gautam 49) beat India A 274 all out in 39.5 overs (Unmukt Chand 81, Ishan Kishan 73, Krishnappa Gowtham 4/52).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App