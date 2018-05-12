Karnataka Elections 2018: Anil Kumble casts vote with family, urges citizens to exercise right

Anil Kumble with his family after voting in Karnataka Assembly Elections. (Source: Twitter/Anil Kumble) Anil Kumble with his family after voting in Karnataka Assembly Elections. (Source: Twitter/Anil Kumble)

As voting began in Karnataka on Saturday, the former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble exercised his voting rights with his family. Current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is fighting a tough battle to retain power in the state against BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa. The cricketer further urged the citizens to exercise their right during the elections.

In a tweet, the former leg-spinner said, “Waiting for our turn to vote! Urging everyone to exercise their rights as citizens.” In another tweet an hour later, the 47-year old posted a photo along with his family showing their voting inks with a message, “We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018.”

Waiting for our turn to vote! Urging everyone to exercise their rights as citizens! #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/O30QqqZlxW — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 12 May 2018

At least 4.97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Saturday to pick from a field of almost 2,600 candidates. Polling will be held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies have been countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

Kumble, who was the previous head coach of Indian Cricket Team, has played 132 Tests for India, in which he has taken 619 wickets. He has also played 271 ODIs, in which he has taken 337 wickets.

