Kapil Dev to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on November 14

Kapil Dev to deliver first Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Kapil Dev to deliver first Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to deliver the first Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on November 14.

This is going to be an annual event from now on, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) stated in a release.

Besides Kapil, president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thilanga Sumathipala will also speak during the programme to be attended by both Indian and Sri Lankan team members ahead of the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens.

The CAB will also organise felicitation of certain long serving members of the Association on that day, names of whom will be intimated in due course, it added.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App