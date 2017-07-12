Kapil Dev recommended by CoA as part of Steering Committee for Players’ Body

Kapil Dev led India to World Cup title win in 1983. Kapil Dev led India to World Cup title win in 1983.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has been recommended by the Committee of Advisors for a four-member steering committee that will help form a Players’ Association. Formation of such an association is in accordance to the recommendations made by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee.

The Lodha Panel in its recommendation initially wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble. Edulji could not become a part due to her being appointed as one of the CoA members while Kumble and Amarnath “communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee” according to the committee’s fourth Status Report to the Supreme Court.

According to PTI, Pillai remains in the steering committee while the names of Kapil Dev, former opener Anshuman Gaekwad and former wicketkeeper Bharath Reddy are the other names recommended for the committee.

Kapil Dev has been active in recent times as a commentator and pundit for Hindi coverage of India’s matches.

Gaekwad, a former India coach, has been associated with administration as a part of the Baroda Cricket Association.

COA has also requested for replacements of Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye. Guha had resigned from the COA and Limaye is set to join National Stock Exchange (NSE) as its new Managing Director and chief executive.

