Kapil Dev clears air, not looking for any post in BCCI or Haryana cricket

Former India captain Kapil Dev has hit out at reports that suggested that he is going to take up a post in Haryana cricket body. Kapil on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote that he is not interested in any post in Haryana cricket or Board of Control for Cricket in India.

According to a report Hindustan Times, Haryana is all set to to form a players’ association and set up a body to take over Haryana Cricket Association and Kapil will lead the players’ body as its chairman. The players’ association will be called Haryana Cricket Players Association (HCPA).

“Once all the formalities are completed, we will schedule our first formal meeting. All the international and state cricketers have been invited for the meeting. The code for HCPA will be distributed to all the former cricketers. The whole procedure will be followed as per the Justice Lodha Committee guidelines. Kapil paaji has agreed to be the chairman of the players’ body,” a source told HT on Friday.

But, Kapil, who won the World Cup in 1983, tweeted: “Request my media friends to once confirm the news before posting it at a national level. Just to clear the air I am not looking forward to any post in BCCI or Haryana Cricket.”

In his third tweet, Kapil conveyed his best wishes to BCCI and Haryana cricket as the flagbrearer of cricket.

“However, my best wishes are always there with BCCI as flagbearer of cricket in India and for the cricket in Haryana state”

The post of head coach of Indian team is lying vacant after Anil Kumble decided to resign from the post after disagreement with captain Virat Kohli.

