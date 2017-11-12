Kapil Dev backs MS Dhoni, says Sachin Tendulkar was 38 when we won the World Cup

Kapil Dev has lent his support to MS Dhoni. (Source: File) Kapil Dev has lent his support to MS Dhoni. (Source: File)

While the debate surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the shortest format continues, former India World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has lent his support to the veteran wicketkeeper and said that he expects him to continue at the top of his game for another few years. Citing the example of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev said, “I do not understand why so many people are on his back after a couple of average performances. Age definitely doesn’t have anything to do with it.”

“Sachin was 38 when we won the World Cup and nobody was saying anything then,” he said before adding “Even if he is axed from the team, whom will they get?”

Earlier former India cricketers such as VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar had raised doubts about MS Dhoni’s performance and suggested that maybe the youngsters could be given a chance. This created quite a storm in the cricketing circles.

However, current India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have backed Dhoni to perform. Shastri had even gone on to say, “Looks like there are a lot of jealous people around, who just want Dhoni to have a couple of bad days…. There are a few people who are waiting to see the end of MS Dhoni. But great players like him decide their own future.”

