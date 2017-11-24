Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt make record 209-run opening stand in T20 match

Kamran Akmal made a whopping 150 off 71 balls. (Source: Twitter) Kamran Akmal made a whopping 150 off 71 balls. (Source: Twitter)

Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt slammed a record 209-run opening stand for Lahore Whites in a T20 match in Pakistan’s domestic Natioanl T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. Lahore were batting first and the stand helped them secure a 109-run win against Islamabad. Lahore ended up not losing a single wicket in their innings, and it ended up becoming the highest score by any team without losing a wicket in T20 cricket.

Kamran Akmal was the aggressor in the innings. Wile Butt, who captains Lahore Whites, made 55 off 49 balls, Akmal made a whopping 150 off 71 balls. His innings was punctuated by 14 fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 211.26. The partnership surpasses the record set of 207 set by Kent batsmen Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond in the Natwest T20 Blast earlier in 2017. It is also only the third instance of a 200-plus opening stand in T20 cricket. It was an especially difficult day for Islamabad bowlers. The best economy rate among their bowlers was that of Raza Hasan – 9.5 runs per over.

The batting display was backed by an equally effective bowling attack from Lahore. Islamabad, never looking in contention of challenging the total, ended up being dismissed for 100 in 18.4 overs. Wahab Riaz bowled three overs in which he conceded just 7 runs and picked two wickets. Bilal Asif and Asif Ali took three wickets each.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd