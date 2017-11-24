Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt create record for highest T20 partnership for opening wicket

Salman Butt (in picture) and Kamran Akmal put together 209 runs for opening wicket. (File) Salman Butt (in picture) and Kamran Akmal put together 209 runs for opening wicket. (File)

Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt broke the previous T20 record for the opening wicket while playing for Lahore Whites in the domestic National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. The wicketkeeper-captain combination stitched together 209 runs for the opening wicket to beat the previous record of 207 runs set by Kent’s Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond in August.

Playing for Lahore Whites, Akmal scored the lion’s share of runs – 150 from 71 balls – with 14 fours and 12 sixes in the inning. On the other end, Butt played the smart role of rotating the strike and playing over run a ball. He stayed unbeaten on 55 runs from 49 balls with eight boundaries in his knock. None of the other players got an opportunity to come down and bat as they handed a stiff target of 210 runs for Islamabad to chase. All five bowlers went for plenty of runs with Mohammad Irfan conceding the most – 48 runs from four overs.

In reply, Islamabad were bundled out for 100 runs exactly with lower order player Raza Hasan top-scoring with 19 runs. In comparison, Islamabad’s opening wicket partnership lasted for just 11 runs and 14 balls before Nauman Anwar fell to Asaf Ali.

Later, Kamran Akmal was, not so surprisingly, adjudged as the man of the match. Lahore Whites won by 109 runs.

The record for opening wicket in T20 internationals belongs to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who had stitched together 158 runs against New Zealand in the opening T20 in New Delhi this past month.

