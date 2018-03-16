Kagiso Rabada’s appeal to revoke two-Test ban to be heard on March 19

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in 18 balls for South Africa. (Reuters Photo) Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in 18 balls for South Africa. (Reuters Photo)

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada will have a hearing of his appeal against the two-Test ban against him by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 10. According to a report by ICC, Michael Heron QC of New Zealand has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner for the hearing. The hearing will take place through a videoconference. After the hearing, Heron will be given 48 hours to come to a decision on the state of the ban, thus paving a way for him to get back to the team before the third Test against Australia which is scheduled to start from March 22.

The right-arm seamer was suspended after he was handed a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct by match referee Jeff Crowe during the second Test against the Aussies at Port Elizabeth. The 22-year was given two demerit points and a 50 per cent fine for brushing off with Australian skipper Steve Smith on the first day of the Test after getting his wicket. He received another demerit point for giving a send-off to Australia vice-captain David Warner in the second innings.

Rabada filed an appeal against the ICC’s verdict of giving him the two Test ban that would have seen him missing the remainder of the series. The seamer is the leading wickettaker in the series so far, with 15 wickets under his name at an average of 16.80 and has been in terrific form.

The bowler took 11 wickets in both the innings of the second Test as South Africa went on to register a victory by 6 wickets to level the series at 1-1. With two matches still remaining in the series, the Proteas captain Faf du Plessis would hope that Rabada could make a return in the remaining Tests.

