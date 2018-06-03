Kagiso Rabada wins South Africa’s Cricketer of the Year Award

Kagiso Rabada won six awards. (Source: File) Kagiso Rabada won six awards. (Source: File)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was named as South Africa’s cricketer of the year on Saturday. This is the second occasion where Rabada has bagged the prestigious award after winning it in 2016. During the past one year, Rabada has been one of the most prolific performers for his national team picking up 72 wickets in 12 Tests (at an average of 19.52). His performance in the Test series against Australia was simply outstanding as he picked 23 wickets to single-handedly take South Africa to victory. In other categories, veteran AB De Villiers was adjudged as T20 International Cricketer of the Year. While in women’s cricket, Dane van Niekerk was named the Cricketer of the Year,

Congratulating the fiery pace bowler, CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe said, “”Simply outstanding! What a year both Kagiso and Dane have had. They have both shown the maturity of seasoned campaigners with performances that have really counted when needed most, often blowing away the opposition in the process. It is encouraging that for the second time in a row our premier awards have gone to our young stars who are shining with distinction alongside our world-class senior players.”

Showing his versatility across all disciplines, Kagiso Rabada @KagisoRabada25 walks away with the Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year Award. Congrats! #CSAawards18 pic.twitter.com/3zw3EvBMM2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 2 June 2018

Earlier, in an interview with sports24, Rabada had spoken about the lesson’s he had learnt in his blossoming career and said, “In my first season of international cricket, I really just rocked up and bowled, whereas the second and third seasons are the ones in which I have learnt the most. Cricket is a game of fine margins and I have had to make peace with many things. I’ve learnt that it’s the small details that will separate you from the rest. It’s not really your skill that is the point of difference because you already possess your skill. It’s about doing the right things at the right time and that’s a really fine line.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd