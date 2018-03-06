Kagiso Rabada unable to express himself against Australia, has ‘handcuffs around him’: Dale Steyn

Kagiso Rabada is one of the most talented pacers in the world. (Source: AP) Kagiso Rabada is one of the most talented pacers in the world. (Source: AP)

Veteran South African seamer Dale Steyn believes that the demerit points allocated to Kagiso Rabada are preventing the youngster from being able to express himself on the field. Stating that it is unfair that Rabada has been handicapped by the disciplinary action taken on him, Steyn likened the situation to taking a knife to a gunfight.

Speaking to South African radio station Kfm, Steyn maintained that Rabada has not been as intimidating as he is and said, “One other guy that actually gets involved is KG (Rabada) – he really does get stuck in.”

ALSO READ: Football-style bust-up in stairwell overshadows Australia’s terrific win

“But I think after some of his last few incidents where he got into trouble – he got a ban and a fine and everything like that – he kind of has the handcuffs around him right now, which is a little unfair because if you look at the way some of the Aussies are going about it- and I’m not standing here and complaining, and I hope I don’t get a fine for saying that – but you kind of feel that you are taking out our best competitor, especially with that kind of presence, if you take him out of the game, it’s like taking a knife to a gunfight really. It’s a little bit unfair.”

On his return to international cricket, Steyn revealed that he is hoping to be “on a cricket field by the end of next week.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App