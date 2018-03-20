Kagiso Rabada two-Test ban overturned following appeal

Kagiso Rabada is free to play the third Test against Australia. (Reuter Photo) Kagiso Rabada is free to play the third Test against Australia. (Reuter Photo)

Kagiso Rabada was cleared to play the third Test against Australia after his two-match ban was overturned following a hearing. The South Africa pacer had appealed against ban which he got after making contact with Australia captain Steve Smith.

On day one of the second Test, Rabada dismissed Smith and during his celebrations, he brused the Australia captain’s shoulder. He was charged with Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for making inappropriate and deliberate physical conduct.

Though his two-match ban is overturned, Rabada was still found guilty of of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, an offence under Article 2.1.1 of the Code and was handed a fine of 25% of his match fee and one demerit point.

“The key issue is whether Mr Rabada made ‘inappropriate and deliberate physical contact’ with Mr Smith. I am not ‘comfortably satisfied’ that Mr Rabada intended to make contact and I therefore find him not guilty of the charge under 2.2.7.

“I am entitled, however, to consider whether the conduct involved constitutes a lower level offence. I consider the conduct was inappropriate, lacked respect for his fellow player and involved non-deliberate and minor contact. The actions contravened the principle that a dismissed batsman should be left alone.

“I consider a penalty of the imposition of a fine of 25% of the applicable match fee to be the appropriate penalty for the breach of Article 2.1.1. As a consequence, 1 demerit point accrues. Mr. Rabada will be well aware of the consequences of any further breaches of the code.”

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “The ICC wholly accepts today’s decision and I would like to thank Mr. Heron for overseeing the hearing in a short time frame before the next Test starts in South Africa.

“This is perhaps an opportune moment to remind all players of their responsibilities to maintaining a standard of behaviour which sets a good example to players at all levels of the game, especially the young players. We want to see the game played with skill, passion and respect for the opposition, the match officials and the laws.”

South Africa and Australia have won a Test each in the four-match series and the third Test will begin from Thursday in Cape Town.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd