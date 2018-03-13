Kagiso Rabada returns to top of ICC Test Rankings

Kagiso Rabada took 11 wickets in second Test against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Kagiso Rabada took 11 wickets in second Test against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Kagiso Rabada’s 11 wickets in the second Test have earned him the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He also crossed the 900 rating points mark in the rankings after the Man of the Match award performance. The showing helped South Africa beat Australia by five wickets in Port Elizabeth to level the series at 1-1. He has thus beaten James Anderson at the pinnacle of the rankings.

Rabada is now 15 points ahead of the England bowler at 902 points. He is the 23rd bowler to cross 900 points and only the fourth South Africa player to breach the mark after Vernon Philander (highest of 912 points), Shaun Pollock (909 in 1999) and Dale Steyn (909 in 2014). However, Rabada will play no further part in the series, subject to a speculated Cricket South Africa (CSA) appeal, after being suspended for two Tests.

Among other gainers from South Africa’s win at St George’s Park, AB de Villiers’ scores of 126* and 28 took him five places forward into seventh place in the Test Rankings for Batsmen. Steve Smith continues to lead the ranking followed by Virat Kohli in second.

Among the teams, India cannot be beaten at the top spot and have already been presented with the ICC Test Championship Mace with a $1 million prize money. With the April 3 cut-off date, South Africa are assured of the second prize of $500,000 with the third and fourth place still up for grabs and prize money of $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

ICC Test Rankings – Top 10 Batsmen

1. Steve Smith (Australia) – 943 points

2. Virat Kohli (India) – 912 points

3. Joe Root (England) – 881 points

4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 855 points

5. David Warner (Australia) – 831 points

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (India) – 810 points

7. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 778 points

8. Azhar Ali (Pakistan) – 755 points

9. Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 748 points

10. Alastair Cook (England) – 742 points

ICC Test Rankings – Top 10 Bowlers

1. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 902 points

2. James Anderson (England) – 887 points

3. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 844 points

4. R Ashwin (India) – 803 points

5. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 796 points

6. Neil Wagner (New Zealand) – 784 points

7. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) – 777 points

8. Vernon Philander (South Africa) – 776 points

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 772 points

10. Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 753 points

