Kagiso Rabada gets one-match ban, to miss second Test against England

Kagiso Rabada has also been fined 15 percent of his match fee. (Source: AP) Kagiso Rabada has also been fined 15 percent of his match fee. (Source: AP)

South Africa suffered a big blow on Friday when fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was suspended to play from the second Test against England due to use of “inappropriate language” towards England batsman Ben Stokes. England and South Africa play the second Test in Trent Bridge next week. The International Cricket Council on Friday released a statement which confirmed Rabada’s suspension.

The 22-year-old has four demerit points within 24 months with his latest offence which prompted ICC to take this step. The break of Code of Conduct has also forced ICC to impose a fine on Rabada and he will lose 15 percent of his match fee.

During the first day’s play of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday, Rabada gave Stokes a send-off after the batsman was caught behind by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Rabada.

“Rabada was found guilty of … using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC statement said.

South Africa are 214 for the loss of five wickets in their first innings after England made 458 runs. The Proteas still trail England by 244 runs with five wickets in hand. Temba Bevuma and Rabada were the two unbeaten batsmen at the end of second day’s play in Lord’s.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd