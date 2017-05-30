Kagiso Rabada climbs to number one spot in ICC ODI bowling rankings

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets in against England at Lords. (Source: AP) Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets in against England at Lords. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, the South Africa cricket team have another chance to rejoice as Kagiso Rabada became the highest ranked bowler in ODI cricket. Incidentally, South Africa now has the highest ranked batsman and bowler in ODI cricket among its ranks. as well as being the No. 1 team.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly to destroy the England top order in the third ODI. Courtesy of his bowling performance South Africa won by seven wickets to record a consolation win in the third one-day international at Lord’s. Rabada took four wickets for 12 runs in his first three overs and then went on to finish with figures of 4/39

@KagisoRabada25 @OfficialCSA @MRFWorldwide South Africa now have the highest ranked bowler and batsman in ODI cricket, as well as being the No. 1 team! 🇿🇦http://t.co/bPiGsHwTCB pic.twitter.com/vBk2t0Dyoe — ICC (@ICC) 30 May 2017

Rabada burst onto the international scene when he first represented his country in 2014 at a very young age. Speaking about playing from such an early age, Rabada had said, “I think the older I get, the hard it will get, definitely,” he said in an interview. “But I’m not there yet. So right now it feels nice, I feel like I can do that.”

“Have I found the balance? I don’t know. That’s an ongoing process … There are also some precautions you take to avoid certain mishaps. “I think I’ve been training nicely, doing what I need to do. I’m continuously finding that balance – how much to bowl, how much to rest and how much to train.”

