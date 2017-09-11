K Sumanth, B Sandeep shine as Hyderabad make 329 against UP at Buchi Babu cricket tournament

Tanmay Agarwal, K Sumanth and B Sandeep hit half-centuries to help Hyderabad post a total of 329 against Uttar Pradesh CA in the semifinal of Kalpathi AGS- Buchi Babu All-India invitation cricket tournament in Chennai on Monday.

Agarwal (65) and Sumanth (83) put on 145 runs for the second wicket in 29 overs to shine in the team’s performance.

Sandeep made a watchful 84 off 148 balls batting at No.5 to add weight to the score.

For UP, leggie Zeeshan Ansari was impressive and took five wickets conceding 112 runs.

In the other semifinal, a ninth-wicket partnership of 91 runs between R Rohit and R Sai Kishore helped TNCA Districts XI make 270 against TNCA President’s XI.

The Districts XI appeared in danger of being bowled out for less than 200, having lost eight wickets for 161. At this juncture, No.10 Rohit (52) and Sai Kishore (41) added 91 runs in 35.1 overs to provide respectability to the total.

For TNCA President’s XI, medium-pacer L Vignesh took three wickets while V Lakshman and Ashwath Mukunthan scalped two wickets each.

At stumps on day one of the two-day semifinal, the President’s XI was eight for no loss.

Brief scores – Semifinals (day 1): TNCA Districts XI 270 in 86.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 37, Anand Subramanian 26, J Kousik 39, R Sai Kishore 41, R Rohit 52 (116b, 5×4), L Vignesh 3 for 85, V Lakshman 2 for 60, Ashwath Mukunthan 2 for 20) vs TNCA President’s XI 8 for no loss in 1 over.

Hyderabad 329 in 81.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 65 (97b, 8×4), K Sumanth 83 (94b, 11×4), K Rohit Rayudu 31, B Sandeep 84 (148b, 5×4), A Ashish Reddy 38, Zeeshan Ansari 5 for 112, Imtiyaz Ahmad 2 for 57) vs UPCA 13 for no loss in 6 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App