Justice (retd) Vikramjit Sen takes charge of DDCA, forms committees

The Delhi High Court-appointed observer Justice (retd) Vikramjit Sen on Wednesday officially took charge of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from Justice Mukul Mudgal and also formed various committees.

Justice Sen, in a three-page instruction, laid out the ground rules while keeping most of the committees selected by the outgoing observer Justice Mudgal.

Sen has instructed that all pending payments of players, support staff and others will be cleared on priority basis.

He has also asked DDCA staff CK Bharadwaj to hand over the list of grants/allocations provided to all affiliated clubs within a week. He has also asked for the list of litigations that the DDCA is involved in.

It was also instructed that DDCA accounts manager Pritam Panwar and Vikrant will be signing authorities in all financial and bank related matters.

The selection committees remained same while former Ranji cricketer and young administrator Siddharth Sahib Singh was named in-charge of all Cricket Operations (International, Domestic and IPL). Siddharth and his team will have to submit weekly reports to Sen on all cricketing activities.

Salil Seth will head the Media and Broadcasting Committee while former treasurer Ravinder Manchanda will be in charge of IPL Operations during Delhi Daredevils’ home matches at Kotla.

It was learnt that Sen had instructed that all the former office-bearers of DDCA will have to vacate their respective rooms.

Accordingly, former treasurer Ravinder Manchanda today handed over the keys to his room.

“Yes, I have personally handed over the keys of my room today. I believe the other officials will also need to hand over their room keys. The administrative staff of DDCA has been told to collect it from officials,” Manchanda told PTI.

Among those who will have to vacate their rooms are former sports secretary Sunil Dev, president Sneh Bansal. A current BCCI office-bearer and a prominent face of DDCA’s room was also put under lock and key.

Committees

Cricket Ops (All tournaments): Siddharth Sahib Singh

IPL In-Charge and Signing authority: Raviner Manchanda

Media Broadcasting: Salil Seth

Hospitality: Vivek Gupta and Bhupesh Kumar

Signing authority in banks: Pritam Panwar, Vikrant.