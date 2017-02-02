Justice Mukul Mudgal donates DDCA fee to Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund

Justice Mukul Mudgal has played a philanthropic role in cleanliness of the DDCA financial mess. Justice Mukul Mudgal has played a philanthropic role in cleanliness of the DDCA financial mess.

In a novel gesture, the Delhi High Court appointed former DDCA observer Justice Mukul Mudgal has decided to donate his entire fees amounting to Rs 15 lakh to the Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund.

This is not the first time that Justice Mudgal, a sports enthusiast in every sense, has been involved in philanthropic activity. As a matter of fact, Mudgal at times did not attend the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association meetings in person and refused his per day fee, which was certainly not a small amount.

“Yes, I have told the DDCA that whatever has been my consultation fees for my tenure as an observer, that amount should be donated to the Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund (DPMF). I am not aware about the amount but DDCA has to decide on it. I know they are facing cash crunch with no BCCI funding and grants. But as and when they receive funds from BCCI, they should donate it,” Mudgal said during an interaction.

Asked about his decision to contribute to Police fund, Justice Mudgal said: “I believe a lot of policemen sacrifice their lives while doing duty. Think about the traffic constables. It’s not a glamorous life. I think it is our duty to think about the policemen who are our unsung heroes,” he said.

DDCA treasurer Ravinder Manchanda said that Mudgal has indeed told him to donate the money in police fund. “I think the amount will be around Rs 15 lakh. But as of now, we have not received any funds from the BCCI. Once we receive funds, we will respect Justice Mudgal’s wishes,” Manchanda said.