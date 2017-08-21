Junior cricketing structure in India is probably the best in the world, says WV Raman

WV Raman has praised the Indian u-19 side for its commendable performances. (Source: Express Photo) WV Raman has praised the Indian u-19 side for its commendable performances. (Source: Express Photo)

The Indian U-19 side has put in a string of good performances over the past year. In the recently concluded series against England, India dominated their opposition to register a clean sweep. Comparing the Indian side with its counterparts, WV Raman, who was the India coach in the youth series, stated that the team is way ahead.

While speaking to TOI, Raman said, “The junior cricketing structure in India is probably the best in the world. It also includes the Under-16 category.These boys get to play numerous matches and that too at very good venues. They are well supported by the system.Thus, these players are definitely at an advantage as compared to the boys in the same age group from other countries.”.

“Most of them start playing for the state Under-16 or zonal sides. Their skills are developed in the off-season camps.They not only gain experience playing a lot of matches but these camps help them repeat their skills more often and gain proficiency. That’s why these boys are far superior to those from the other countries,” he added.

Lauding Prithvi Shaw for his efforts, Raman said, “Prithvi is fearless, dominating and confident. He has a special ability to get runs quickly. In another two years, he will find out a way on how to be aggressive consistently for long periods.”

The heartening thing is it wasn’t just about a couple of individual performances. Our bowlers chipped in with the bat under pressure, guys who flew in for the ODIs hit the mark straight away under pressure moments. That was the highlight of the tour for me,” he concluded.

