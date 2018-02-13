JP Duminy to lead South Africa in T20 series against India

JP Duminy will captain for the three-match T20 series against India JP Duminy will captain for the three-match T20 series against India

Cricket South Africa named JP Duminy as captain for the three-match T20 series against India starting in Johannesburg on February 18. Duminy will lead the side in absence of injured Faf du Plessis, who fractured his index finger in the first ODI at Durban. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram and senior batsman Hashim Amla have been rested for the series.

Batsman Christiaan Jonker has been included in the squad while keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has also been called up to the T20 team for the first time, along with fast bowler Junior Dala.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir too has been left out, although chief selector Linda Zondi said that he has just been rested to give left-arm spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso more game time.

Fast bowlers Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have also been rested owing to the heavy workload this home summer.

South Africa T20 squad: JP Duminy (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

