JP Duminy eclipses Herschelle Gibbs’ feat, slams 37 runs in one over

JP Duminy etched his name in history books after slamming five sixes and hitting 37 runs in one over during a domestic competition in South Africa. Leg-spinner Eddie Leie was on the receiving end as Duminy managed to eke out 37 runs off his bowling courtesy a no-ball which was included in the over. The sequence of runs in the over was an astounding – 6-6-6-6-2-5nb-6 as the southpaw eclipsed Herschelle Gibbs’ feat (36 in one over) and helped his side, Cape Cobras reach the finishing line in grand style. Duminy remained unbeaten on 70 off 37 balls. Incidentally, his attempt is second best to the 39 runs Bangladeshi bowler Alauddin Babu conceded in a one-day match in a match in Dhaka in 2013.

Reflecting on his innings, Duminy said, “It is not every day you get the opportunity, so of course I was trying to go for the six sixes in an over. I initially thought it was all about the bonus point. I looked up at the scoreboard and we needed 35 with four overs still to go to get the bonus point, so I just decided to take Eddie on.”

“I was striking the ball really cleanly, and when the first two went for six, I figured I might as well give it a full go now because regardless whether I get out we would still have secured the bonus point. It was enjoyable,” Duminy signed off saying.

