The journey from No.7 to No.1 in two years has been surreal, says India captain Virat Kohli

India’s captain Virat Kohli said that the series against Australia was his toughest assignment so far. (Source: AP) India’s captain Virat Kohli said that the series against Australia was his toughest assignment so far. (Source: AP)

To comeback after being 1-0 down and then win the series against Australia in this fashion shows exactly why team India is the best in the world and why they are so difficult to beat in their own den. Their hard-fought victories showed the true character they posses and this has made skipper Virat Kohli immensely proud. This was the 7th successive series win for India.

Speaking after the victory a jubilant Kohli said,” All throughout the home series each match was challenging. Beginning from South Africa and the matches in Sri Lanka. However, England & Australia were hardest. But the way we bounced in this series was the toughest challenge and pushed us to the limits.” “It is surreal to be standing here. The journey from number seven to number one in two years has been surreal. To finish at the number one spot is outstanding and we never thought it would be possible when we began.”, Kohli added.

When asked which were the three most challenging assignments in this period Kohli said,” The series against Sri Lanka, England and Australia demanded that we step up more and face up to the task and I am proud that my boys did it so well. This is our best series win so far. I thought England was intense, but the way Australia gave us a fight it was amazing on their part but our guys kept bouncing back. Shows the character and maturity”

Recalling his top captaincy moments Kohli said, “Whenever you play 5 bowlers it becomes a challenge for the five batsman to perform their roles correctly. Against England to lead after conceding 400 runs was really a good job. Also the game in Bangalore, when bowlers took control in the 2nd innings was really good. Tactically it worked really well and the fields that I had set worked pretty well.”

Stressing on the important of consistency Kohli added, “I would like to be consistent with my form and expect my team to do so as well. The changes we made in our fitness regime have paid off and the guys have been able to sustain the performance throughout the season. It’s been a team season and not one or two individuals who have stood out. It is unbelievable ”

Speaking on the role of fast bowlers Kohli said that first thing was to get fitness right. “The kind of fitness and desire the fast bowlers have shown, it has been game-changing. After working on the fitness they (bowlers) did the basics right things right and bowled in good areas. Umesh and Shami have surprised everyone. Getting breakthroughs is important and that is exactly what they did”

Meanwhile, Kohli also stated that despite being criticized by the Australian media he along with his team are not the one to back down. “I love to be in the mix. As far as my team is concerned we say that if something pokes u then we speak and give it right back. Some people want to create spice it is their job. We have gone through this before and it doesn’t really matter. However, this team doesn’t take a step back and what matters is we don’t back down.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd