Jos Buttler signs with Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Sydney Thunder have signed England’s Jos Buttler for the upcoming season of Australia’s T20 competition the Big Bash League (BBL). He joins Australia’s Callum Ferguson and New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan as the side’s new recruits for the season. He will be available for six games for the side’s start of the tournament before joining his national side for the limited over series against Australia. Buttler expressed excitement at working with Australia great Michael Hussey who is currently serving as the Director of Cricket at the club.

“I’m delighted to be part of Thunder and get stuck in, Mike Hussey is someone I’ve really admired and I’m really excited to meet him,” Buttler said. “Eoin Morgan is a good friend, he had two seasons with the club and he spoke really highly of everyone and said I’d have a brilliant time. I’m excited to get stuck in and make some friendships. One of the great things about these tournaments is meeting new players and learning from guys and creating friendships all over the world.”

Buttler had last season represented Melbourne Renegades in the third edition of the BBL. He is eager to get reacquainted with the Aussie fans before switching focus to the international games. “I’m really excited. I’ve played in the BBL once before, ahead of England’s last ODI tour to Australia,” said Buttler. I’ve watched the competition go from strength to strength to become one of the best competitions in the world. The crowds are fantastic and there’s a big family emphasis which creates a great atmosphere.”

The Englishman’s ability to play in middle order and at the top of the order makes him an important get for the side – even if for a small time period.

“He’s a quality player who provides us with plenty of flexibility. He can bat at the top of the order like he does for the Mumbai Indians and also in the middle order. We’ve done a lot of homework and asked around and all the feedback we’ve heard is that he’s a fantastic character that will add a lot to the dressing room,” said Hussey.

“We know we’re going to lose him for the second half of the season but we have a strategy in place for that. I feel that we’re well placed to start the tournament well and its important to get a few wins on the board early as it can get pretty close late on,” he went on to add. Seventh season of the Big Bash League begins on December 19 with Sydney Thunder hosting cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers in the tournament opener.

