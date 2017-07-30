Jonty Rhodes to mentor Ruby Trichy Warriors in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Jonty Rhodes will be joining the squad on August 7. (Source: Twitter) Jonty Rhodes will be joining the squad on August 7. (Source: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team Ruby Trichy Warriors have appointed legendary South African Jonty Rhodes as their team mentor. The franchise tweeted from their official account, making the appointment public. Trichy Warriors tweeted,”It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s @JontyRhodes8! ???? Welcoming our mentor & brand ambassador for @TNPremierLeague 2.0! #DoubleTheGethu.”

On Rhodes’ appointment, the head coach of Trichy Warriors, Tinu Yohannan said, “the mere presence of a legendary player like Rhodes can motivate the players. I am excited to welcome him to the team. It will be a privilege to have him in our midst. His presence in the dressing room and during the practice sessions can be invaluable. He can pass on a lot of knowledge to the young players.”

Yohannan also said that Rhodes will be linking up with the squad on August 7. “He (Rhodes) will be with the team for two days. Though he will be with the team only for one match, it will be good to have him with us. With his experience, he can pass on valuable tips to the Warriors players,” Trichy Warriors coach concluded.

Meanwhile, another former South African cricketer, Lance Klusener, will join Lyca Kovai Kings for training in Dindigul on Monday. Klusener has also coached Kings in the first edition of TNPL last year. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is also playing his part in the TNPL as a mentor of VB Thiruvallur Veerans.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd