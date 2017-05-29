Jonty Rhodes shares first glimpse of newborn son; see pic

Jonty Rhodes shares picture with son. (Source: Twitter) Jonty Rhodes shares picture with son. (Source: Twitter)

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Sunday took to social media and uploaded a picture with his new-born baby Nathan Jon on his Twitter handle. The picture was captioned , “1 week ago @mipaltan won IPL10; and Nathan Jon chose me to be his dad #fatherson #makeinindia #2kids2cups.”

Rhodes was with Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led side lifted their third IPL trophy after beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final match. This was the third title win for Rohit Sharma as a captain while the fourth one as player.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians pulled off an emphatic win in the final by 1 run. Mumbai after batting first just scored 129/8 in 20 overs. They were left tottering at 78/6 but Krunal Pandya’s heroics with the bat were enough to guide them to this total.

In reply, RPS didn’t start off well and lost Rahul Tripathi early in the innings. But Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith held their nerves to take their total to 71 before Rahane was undone by Johnson. Wickets kept tumbling for Pune at regular intervals.

In the final over, Pune needed 11 runs but Mitchell Johnson picked up two wickets and helped Mumbai win their third IPL title by 1 run.

