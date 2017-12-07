Jonty Rhodes parts ways with Mumbai Indians

Jonty Rhodes has been with the Mumbai Indians for nine years. (Source: File) Jonty Rhodes has been with the Mumbai Indians for nine years. (Source: File)

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes has parted ways with Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians. According to a statement released by the franchise, Rhodes “expressed his desire to move on to spend more time on his personal business ventures.” Rhodes has been replaced by New Zealander James Pamment. Pamment has worked with the New Zealand national team as fielding specialist and was also Northern Districts’ head coach before this.

He is familiar to the Mumbai Indians as he was with the Northern Districts when the two sides faced each other in the Champions League T20. MI owner Akash Ambani said that the fielding unit of the team “one of the best Mumbai Indians had ever faced.”

Rhodes has been with the Mumbai Indians for nine seasons and has been integral in taking from the side from being strugglers to becoming the most successful team in the IPL. The team won the 2017 edition of the league. It was the third time they won it, surpassing the two titles that the Chennai Super Kings won. “It has been a remarkable journey with Mumbai Indians, one that I will cherish all my life,” said Jonty adding, “Over the last nine years, Mumbai Indians has set sporting benchmarks both on and off the field, and personally, it’s been quite a remarkable journey for me to work with fantastic set of individuals like Sachin (Tendulkar), Rohit (Sharma), Anil (Kumble), Ricky (Ponting), Mahela (Jayawardene) and all the support staff and players over the years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App