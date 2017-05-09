Jonny Bairstow unlikely to start in Champions Trophy, says Eoin Morgan

Cricket – England team practice session – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India – 14/01/17. England’s Jonny Bairstow bats in the nets ahead of their first One Day International match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui Cricket – England team practice session – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India – 14/01/17. England’s Jonny Bairstow bats in the nets ahead of their first One Day International match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow is unlikely to earn a spot in the upcoming Champions Trophy. This was confirmed by skipper Eoin Morgan.

“It is looking like that at the moment, which is unfortunate for him (Bairstow),” Morgan told British media. “You can’t guarantee how often he would be used. “We’ve a really strong batting lineup, particularly when Stokes, Chris Woakes and Buttler come back in. I’m not sure about justifying an out-and-out batter at seven.

With Ben coming back into the side, it allows us to play another all-rounder – with Mo at seven,” he added. “I suppose you could go five out-and-out quicks, with Ben and one spinner.

“But planning towards the tournament, we envisage better weather and slower pitches so we’ll need slower bowlers potentially.” Bairstow scored a career-best 174 for Yorkshire against Durham last week in the One-Day Cup to add to his already impressive numbers in the test format, with 1,470 runs at an average of 58 last year – the most ever by a wicketkeeper.”

It may be recalled here that Bairstow, batting at number five, hit 72 off 44 deliveries to help England wrap up a 2-0 series victory over the Irish at Lord’s on Sunday. With first-choice keeper-batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes due to arrive back from the Indian Premier League, Morgan believes England would not be able to field another specialist batsman in their final 11.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd