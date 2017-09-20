Jonny Bairstow century condemns West Indies to World Cup 2019 qualifiers

Jonny Bairstow scored maiden ODI hundred. (Source: AP) Jonny Bairstow scored maiden ODI hundred. (Source: AP)

England opener Jonny Bairstow’s maiden one-day international century ensured West Indies suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday that meant they could no longer gain direct entry into the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies, the 1975 and 1979 World Cup champions had to win this five-match series 5-0, or 4-0 with a tie or no result, to avoid the indignity of going through qualifying for the next edition in England in two years’ time.

But Bairstow’s 100 not out saw England easily chase down a meagre target of 205 in a match reduced to 42 overs per side by a wet outfield as the hosts went 1-0 up with 67 balls to spare.

West Indies struggled to 204 for nine after a promising opening stand of 45 in 5.3 overs between Chris Gayle (37) and Evin Lewis (11).

Ben Stokes returned figures of three for 43 with only Windies captain Jason Holder’s 41 not out taking the tourists Stokes ended the match in style with a six off spinner Ashley Nurse.

Brief scores

West Indies 204-9, 42 overs (B Stokes 3-43)

England 210-3, 30.5 overs (J Bairstow 100 no, J Root 54)

Result: England won by 7 wkts

Series: England lead five-match series 1-0

