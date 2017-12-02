Jonathan Trott appointed England U-19 batting coach for World Cup

Jonathan Trott represented England in 52 Tests, 68 ODIs and 7 T20Is. (Source: AP) Jonathan Trott represented England in 52 Tests, 68 ODIs and 7 T20Is. (Source: AP)

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed as the batting coach of the U-19 team for the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month. Jon Lewis, former England fast bowler, will be the head coach of the team. Lewis is the assistant coach of the Sussex team and is touring Australia with the England Lions team. Trott was also part of the Lions’ camp before the team left for Down Under.

Talking about the U-19 coaching staff, ECB performance director David Parsons, quoted by Cricbuzz, said, “Jon has experience of the International Pathway having worked with the Under-19s on their tour of India last winter, and is currently with the Lions in Australia. Trotty was invited to help the Lions in their preparations for Australia by Andy Flower, and made a really positive impression on all the players and coaches during their week at the Performance Centre, so it’s good to be able to offer him the opportunity to gain further coaching experience at a World Cup – and to share his considerable international experience with our next generation of batsmen.”

Richard Dawson was appointed head coach of the England U-19 team for the tri-series in South Africa also involving Namibia. According to a ESPNCricinfo report, ECB pulled Steve Rhodes out of the tour after the Worcestershire’s director of cricket failed to inform about the arrest of cricketer Alex Hepburn on two counts of rape.

Current assistant coach James Taylor, bowling coach Neil Killeen and fielding coach Chris Taylor will continue to be part of the backroom staff for the U-19 World Cup.

“We are also indebted to Richard Dawson for stepping up at short notice as head coach in South Africa, and also to James Taylor, Neil Killeen and Chris Taylor for their work with the squad. Not only do these experiences offer great learning opportunities for talented young players, but they are also excellent exposure to international cricket for aspiring coaches,” Parsons said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd