John Hastings suffers foot injury during County match

John Hastings sustained a stress fracture in his foot while playing for English county side Worcestershire. (Source: AP) John Hastings sustained a stress fracture in his foot while playing for English county side Worcestershire. (Source: AP)

Australia fast bowler John Hastings sustained a stress fracture in his foot while playing for Worcestershire and he is set to return home for treatment. “We sent him for an MRI scan which shows some inflammation through the foot and some stress through a certain bone in his foot,” Worcestershire Head of Medicine and Science Ben Davies said in a statement on the club’s website. (www.wccc.co.uk)

Australia are scheduled for a limited overs series against India in September and October. “Cricket Australia have got international cricket coming up (and) they want John back in their care and will be hoping to get him fit and available for selection,” said Worcestershire Director of Cricket Steve Rhodes.

“John is a big larger than life character, both in physique but also in stature and respect from the other guys. He gives off confidence to other players and is a very experienced cricketer so all those attributes fulfil his senior role in the dressing room. “He is back next year and very much looking forward to that.”

Hastings had already suffered a serious knee injury last year while playing a Sheffield Shield game for his side Victoria against Tasmania. “Scans have revealed that John has a significant patella tendon injury and, after being reviewed by a specialist, it was decided that he will require surgery,” Cricket Australia physio Alex Kountouris said. “We expect that John will require a long rehabilitation period after surgery, and we will have a better understanding of his return to play timeframes in the coming weeks.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd