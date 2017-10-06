John Hastings announces retirement from ODI and first-class cricket

John Hastings took the decision earlier this week and told his Victoria teammates about the retirement. (Source: File) John Hastings took the decision earlier this week and told his Victoria teammates about the retirement. (Source: File)

Australia’s all-rounder John Hastings has announced his retirement from ODI and domestic cricket after suffering multiple injuries in past one year. The 31-year-old will, however, continue to participate in Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars and has also been declared as the team’s captain.

According to a report in Fairfax, Hastings took the decision earlier this week and told his Victoria teammates about the retirement.

Hastings recently injured his back during the JLT Cup and was previously sidelined from Worcestershire’s playing eleven after hurting his ankle in August.

A lower-order batsman and effective T20 bowler, Hastings featured in 29 one-day matches for Australia where he scored 271 runs and picked up 42 wickets. He made his ODI debut against India in Visakhapatnam, where he took two wickets in his 10-over spell. He was also selected for the Champions Trophy this year.

Hastings also achieved the feat of being the second-highest ODI wicket-taker in 2016. He played nine T20 matches and one Test for Australia, which was against South Africa at the WACA in 2012.

The former Durham player has 75 first-class matches to his name. He played for Victoria, Durham and Worcestershire in the domestic circuit, scoring 11 half-centuries. Hastings was also impressive with the ball as he took 239 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls. He also featured in 113 List A matches, grabbing 179 wickets. His best figures in ODI came against Sri Lanka in August 2016, when he took six for 45.

