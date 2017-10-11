John Cena or Jason Behrendorff? Watch as Australian cricketer laughs off at comparison with WWE superstar

Jason Behrendorff (L) and John Cena. (PTI/WWE) Jason Behrendorff (L) and John Cena. (PTI/WWE)

Jason Behrendorff rattled the Indian batting line-up in the second T20I in Guwahati. He picked up the wickets of top four Indian batsmen. Despite his destructive bowling, Behrendorff doesn’t think he can be compared to WWE Superstar John Cena.

By the time the match finished, fans were in surprise at the resemblance between Behrendorff and Cena. The internet shared the photos of the comparision. When asked about it in the post-match presser, Behrendorff was amused at the comparison.

“He’s a fair bit bigger than I am,” Behrendorff said with a laugh before adding, “I’ll take it,”

Behrendorff picked the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first over of the match and later he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey to finish with figures of 4 for 21.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be honest. To bowl four overs tonight and take four wickets, but mainly to get a win. To get the boys back up and about after a pretty tough time in the the one-dayers, it’s very, very special,” he said.

The Aussie quick revealed that the plan was to bring the ball back into teh Indian right-handed batsmen (Rohit and Kohli). He dismissed Rohit with a ball that swung back and struck him on the pads. Kohli was also dismissed using the same strategy.

“I was really happy with that,” he said of his comeback, after being hit for two fours by Rohit in the first over. “Few ones that I got hit to the boundary probably weren’t where I needed to be bowling. But then to get the ball up there, swinging the ball, hit guys on the pads and nick blokes off: those are the things we talk about in our meetings. To get the balls in those areas especially up front.”

When asked if he can be the Australian spearhead in Mitchell Starc’s absence, Behrendorff said that he talks to him for advice and he is a nice guy to talk to.

“I know Mitch reasonably well. I’ve spent a bit of time playing with him occasionally but mainly against him,” he said. “He’s someone that I feel I can talk to and get some advice off as well. He’s a very, very good guy to have around.”

“You don’t have to be mean and nasty all the time,” Behrendorff said. “Generally I’d try and let my skills and the ball do the work and let that do the talking for me instead of getting into a verbal battle or anything like that. Some guys enjoy that and that’s what fires them up and gets them going. But that’s not really my style.”

