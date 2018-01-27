Latest News
  • Jofra Archer: Everything you need to know about the West Indies sensation sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore

Jofra Archer: Everything you need to know about the West Indies sensation sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore

Jofra Archer's performances in the Big Bash League had made veteran South African seamer Dale Steyn sit up and take notice.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 27, 2018 9:01 pm
Jofra Archer was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 7.2 crore by Rajasthan Royals.
Related News

West Indian Jofra Archer has been turning heads in the ongoing Big Bash League 2018 but in the cricketing fraternity he was still an unknown commodity, that is until Saturday. This was after IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals bought him for a hefty Rs 7.2 crore at IPL Auction 2018 and has now made the everyone sit up and take notice. So who is this new maverick West Indian all-rounder that has burst on to the scene and seemingly will light up the upcoming IPL season? Let’s take a look.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, 22-year-old Archer represented West Indies in the U-19 cricket but now plies his trade in English county cricket, playing for Sussex. It was here that he earned plaudits for his all-around skills. With the ball in his hand, Archer can be a skiddy customer clocking speeds upto 145 kmph. He is equally capable with the bat and is an athletic fielder as well, a glimpse of which was visible in the ongoing BBL season where he ran out Adam Voges, courtesy of a sensational direct-hit from long-off.

In the BBL, Archer has been in sensational form. So far he has picked up more than 30 wickets but most importantly bowls with an economy rate of 7.81 and boasts a strike rate of 18.1. With the bat his T20 strike rate is 145.45.

Archer’s performances had made veteran South African seamer Dale Steyn sit up and take notice. “Been keeping a keen eye on Jofra Archer whilst playing for Sussex (tipped by Will Davis) Playing BBL now, this kid is gana be special,” he said. Now it remains to be seen whether the kid does live up to his reputation and becomes a force to be reckoned with.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table