Joe Root scores 190: List of batsmen who have been dismissed in 190s

England new captain Joe Root joined the tally of batsmen in Test cricket who have been dismissed in 190s when he was undone by Morne Morkel for 190 after the right-hander edged a length delivery to give a sitter to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. We now take a look at other batsmen who have been unlucky to go back in the hut while they were in 190s.

KL Rahul



Indian batsman KL Rahul missed out on a double hundred against England. He was dismissed for 199 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test matchin Chennai. India eventually won the match by 75 runs.

Steve Smith



Present Australian captain Steve Smith too missed out on a double hundred against West Indies in Kingston after he was dismissed for 199 in the second Test in 2015. Australia were then playing under Michael Clarke. In 2014 when India visited Australia, Smith was out for 192 in the third Test of the series.

Ian Bell



Ian Bell while batting against South Africa was undone by Paul Harris for 199 in first innings of the first Test at Lord’s in 2008. The match ended in a draw.

Younis Khan



It’s the most unfortunate thing for a batsman to get out on 199 and it’s even more terrible if he sent back after a run-out. The same happened with Younis Khan against India in 2006 in Lahore when the right-hander lost his wicket off a run-out while he was on 199. The match later ended in a draw. Younis also missed out another double hundred in the same series. In the second innings of the second Test he was out for 194.

Steve Waugh



Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh had been among the runs during his cricketing career. In a match against West Indies in Barbados in 1999, Waugh was trapped in front of wickets by Perry to go back in the hut for 199. Later, West Indies won the match by 1 wicket.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya was out for 199 against India in 1997 in a Test match that ended in a draw.

Matthew Elliott

Australia’s Matthew Elliott lost his wicket for 199 against England in 1997. Though, Australia won that match by an innings and 61 runs.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin had a hard luck in one of the Test matches that he played against Sri Lanka. This was the first Test match of the series in Kanpur in 1986-87 and he was dismissed for 199. The match though, ended in a draw. In 1988, Azhar once again missed out on a double hundred and this time it was New Zealand on the opponent side. He scored 192.

Mudassar Nazar

In second Test match of the series against India, Nazar scored 199 to anchor his side to 674/7 (d). The match and the three-match series between the arch rivals ended in a draw.

Michael Vaughan



The former England captain was dismissed twice in 190s against India in 2002. He scored 197 and 195 in the same series.

Mohammad Yousuf

During West Indies tour of Pakistan in 2006-07, Mohammad Yousuf joined this list of getting dismissed twice in 190s in the same series. His scores included 192, 191. Against England in 2006, Yousuf was out for 192 during Pakistan’s tour of England.

Marcus Trescothik

Marcus Trescothik was dismissed twice in 190s. He scored 194 against Bangladesh and 193 against Pakistan in 2005.

Rahul Dravid



In 1999, Rahul Dravid scored 190 against New Zealand and then in 2010 he scored 191 against the same opposition.

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez in 2012 scored 196 against Sri Lanka while in 2014 against New Zealand, was dismissed for 197.

Ricky Ponting



Ricky Ponting’s first nervous 190s came in 1999 against when he was out for 197 while another one came in 2006 against England where was dismissed for 196.

Everton Weekes

Everton Weekes was dismissed for 197 and 194 in his career.

Ian Chappell

In 1972, Ian Chappell scored 196 against Pakistan in Adelaide while in 1975 he was out for 192 against England.

Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs scores tally involve 196 against India in 2001 while 192 against West Indies in 2004.

Brian Lara



The prolific West Indies batsman has a number of records to his name. He has twice been dismissed in nervous 190s. In 2003, he scored 191 against Zimbabwe while in 2005, he scored 196 against South Africa.

Kumar Sangakkara



The former Sri Lanka scored 192 against Australia in 2007 while in 2012 was dismissed for the same score against Pakistan in Colombo.

