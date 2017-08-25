Joe Root recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s visit to Headingley, says he was desperate to watch him bat

Sachin Tendulkar also scored his first Test hundred in 1990 against England. (Source: Express Archive) Sachin Tendulkar also scored his first Test hundred in 1990 against England. (Source: Express Archive)

In a recent chat, England skipper Joe Root recalled a nostalgic memory of a visit to the Headingley in 2002 to watch master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar wield his willow. However, Root revealed that he was left disappointed as Tendulkar spent half the day in the dressing room and came out to about only for a short span of time. Incidentally, Headingley is also Root’s home ground wherein he will be leading England against West Indies.

“I remember coming here as a young boy watching Yorkshire in a Roses game. Obviously, I wanted to be a part of it straight away. The first Test match (I saw at Headingley) was against India. I think they only lost one wicket all day, India. I was desperate for Sachin to get in.”, recalled Root.

It may be recalled here that in the above-mentioned match, India had piled up a mammoth 628/8. However, those who had visited the stadium on the first day, hardly got to witness Sachin’s batting as he remained not on 18. The next day he went on to score 193.

Meanwhile, Root concluded by saying, “I’ve watched a lot of cricket over the years here and now to get the opportunity to lead England here is obviously very special. To be at home, a place where I’ve played a lot of cricket, grown up learning the game, watching the game, it means a lot.”

