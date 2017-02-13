Joe Root named England Test captain, succeeds Alastair Cook

Joe Root becomes the 80th player to lead England in the longest form of the game. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root becomes the 80th player to lead England in the longest form of the game. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root has been named as England’s Test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman has scored 4,594 Test runs since he made his debut in 2012 and has been vice-captain since May 2015.

Cook, 32, resigned on Feb. 6 after captaining England in 59 Tests.

Root, currently third in the world Test batting rankings, was the standout candidate and will become England’s 80th Test skipper with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lord’s on July 6.

He had a successful Test season in 2016, where the right-handed batsman scored 1477 runs in 17 matches. He hit three centuries and 10 half-centuries in 32 innings.

“It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy,” said Root in an official statement. “I feel privileged, humbled and very excited. We have a very good group of players and I’m looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair’s achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead.”

“The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and whilst there’s a natural progression for me it’s a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise.”

When Cook stepped down as captain, Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss met with key members of the team and coaching staff including Head Coach Trevor Bayliss, for the next skipper.

Root takes the job with very little experience as he has only ever captained in four first-class matches.

