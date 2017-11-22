Heard a lot about scars but we have won four of the last five Ashes: Joe Root

Joe Root will lead the England side in Ashes 2017. (Source: File) Joe Root will lead the England side in Ashes 2017. (Source: File)

England skipper Joe Root is unperturbed with the results of England’s last tour to Australia and is neither concerned with talks of apparent scars from the 2013-14 Ashes series. Reminding the hosts of the better head-to-head record that the Three Lions have during the past decade, Root went to state that such analyzations remain irrelevant for him.

“You hear a lot about these scars but it’s a series which happened four years ago, we’ve won four of the last five Ashes,” said Root.

Coming off a great series in England, we’ve got a lot of guys who were part of that squad and have very fond memories of 2015. I don’t know whether they (Australia) are just trying to brush that under the carpet or what but for me it’s completely irrelevant what happened four years ago.

“It’s a completely different bowling attack, those guys – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazelwood – I don’t think have played an Ashes series in Australia themselves. So they are going be under pressure as well.

“It’s about making sure the lads are aware that it’s not just them that is going to be feeling the heat, it is those guys as well.”

Responding to Nathan Lyon’s jibe that all the English players were scared to face Mitchell Johnson during the previous tour to Australia, the England skipper said, “It is a bit bizarre. I think you can sort of see through it a little as well. I played club cricket with him in Prospect and at the time we weren’t sure who was the first spinner. He has obviously come a long way since then. His performances on the field over the last couple of years have been excellent.”

“Whether that’s come from him or it’s maybe a team strategy or he’s just taken it upon himself to do that, who knows, but he’s definitely got some attention out of it and I am sure he’ll get a bit of airtime out of it,” he added.

The 26-year-old was also quick to point out that the war of words can only lead to more pressure as the series progresses.

“But the more guys talk going into a series the more they put pressure on themselves. I think the most important thing is we all know that if we look after each other as a group we give ourselves a great chance, “Root said before concluding by saying “One thing Australia did very well last time was talking up certain things and they delivered. But this is a completely different tour and a completely different series.”

