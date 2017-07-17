Joe Root has to sort out England’s use of the DRS: Nasser Hussain

Joe Root is struggling to make the right DRS calls. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root is struggling to make the right DRS calls. (Source: Reuters)

The Decision Review System (DRS) is the talking point again after it proved problematic for new England Test Joe Root during the ongoing second England-South Africa Test of the four-Test series. The hosts are on the back-foot in this game and Root’s use of DRS has come under criticism.

England exhausted their reviews by the 24th over in the first South Africa innings, Root had a tough time in the second too. The first was a LBW shout against opener Heino Kuhn and then failed to refer Amla’s outside edge when the right-hander was on just 25 in the 28th over. Amla played a solid hand before he was dismissed for 87 and helped the visitors take a 473-run lead.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain was not pleased with Root’s use of the DRS and termed it as “absolute chaos” on Sky Sports.

“One of the things Joe Root has to sort out quickly is England’s use of the Decision Review System,” Hussain wrote in his column for The Daily Mail on Sunday.

“It’s all a bit of a mess — and, like it or not, it’s now a crucial part of captaining a Test team. To an extent, I can understand why things look a bit disorganised right now. It’s a combination of having a new captain and some pretty emotional bowlers, as we saw when Stokes persuaded Root to use up a review against Hashim Amla on the first morning.

“At the moment, people are charging around and Root is getting sucked into it all. Part of the reason they failed to review Amla’s nick off Stuart Broad when he was on 25 was because they’d wasted one the previous evening when Jimmy Anderson was bowling (to Kuhn). England need to sit down and agree to a protocol. They can’t afford to keep getting these things wrong,” he added.

Players back skipper

England players however have thrown their weight behind under-fire skipper. James Anderson who played his part in convincing root for Kuhn review said DRS remains “tricky”.

“You’ve got 15 seconds, you’ve got to try and communicate as quickly as possible and you need a system to it,” Anderson told BBC Test Match Special.

“We’re going to have to come up with something pretty quickly to try and get these thing right,” he added.

Moeen Ali had a different take on the DRS issue and said Root’s reviews were more out of desperation after a solid show by the visitors’ batsmen.

“It is tough and a couple of them we were desperately trying to get wickets and they were quite close, although the Stokesy one (against Amla where a clear inside edge ruled out lbw) was ridiculous. I told him that,” said Moeen.

“Rooty is new to it and it will take him time to go to the right people.”

