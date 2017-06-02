Joe Root happy with England’s ‘great’ start to ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Joe Root scored 133* against Bangladesh in tournament’s opening game. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root scored 133* against Bangladesh in tournament’s opening game. (Source: Reuters)

England batting mainstay Joe Root expressed delight after England began their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign with a fascinating win over Bangladesh by 8 wickets after they chased down a target of 306 runs. Root scored a fantastic hundred and remained unbeaten at 133 in the opening game to anchor his team to a victory.

The right-handed batsman took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Twitter account from the match that said, “Great way to start #CT17. Lots of confidence in that dressing room. Thanks for the support!”

Great way to start #CT17. Lots of confidence in that dressing room. Thanks for the support! pic.twitter.com/mkb316kYwS — Joe Root (@root66) 1 June 2017

Hosts England started off this edition of Champions Trophy in a remarkable fashion as they grabbed a convincing win on Thursday. Earlier, after winning the toss Eoin Morgan asked Mashrafe Mortaza’s men to bat first. Opener Tamim Iqbal’s aesthetic knock guided his team to a total of 305/6 in 50 overs where the left-hander went on to score 128 runs. Apart from Iqbal, it was wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who was among the runs as he scored 79 in the process. For England, Liam Plunkett emerged to be the pick of the bowlers after the pacer bagged four wickets for his side.

The English batsman though started the chase in disappointing manner when they lost Jason Roy early but soon looked comfortable against the Bangladesh bowling unit. Alex Hales and Joe Root stitched a partnership of 159 runs for second wicket before Hales was out for 95.

Later skipper Eoin Morgan along with Root gave England a stand of 143 runs for third wicket to anchor the home side to a win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd