England vs West Indies: We are moving forward as a team, says Joe Root

England’s Joe Root complimented his side and said that his side has played good cricket in the summer. (Source: Reuters) England’s Joe Root complimented his side and said that his side has played good cricket in the summer. (Source: Reuters)

England won the three match Test series against West Indies after winning the third Test at Lords by nine wickets. Courtesy of a comprehensive win the English side secured the series by a margin of 2-1. James Anderson was the star of the show as he single-handedly tormented the Windies batsman in the second innings. Courtesy of his figures of 7/42, Windies was bowled out for a paltry 194, setting a target of 107. This was comfortably chased down by England.

After the win, skipper Joe Root said, “The guys were fantastic this morning and set the tone beautifully.”.

Completing James Anderson he said, “I think he pretty much speaks for himself. The hard work Anderson puts behind the scenes. The control he has with both the balls, new and old. To be able to hold a length for a significant amount of time is a fantastic skill. He’s very good, he’s very good (when asked if he’s an easy man to captain). He’s brilliant in the dressing room, very insightful, very helpful.

On his tenure so far, he said, “We have played some great cricket throughout the summer. The way we have won is fantastic and hopefully we can take that momentum forward this winter. We are moving forward as a team. It’s (my first summer as England captain) been thoroughly enjoyable. Plenty of learnings along the way and I’m sure there will be more in the future.”

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Jason Holder complimented England and said, “We put up a good fight after the first innings. The second innings we didn’t bat as well as we’d have liked. Credit goes to the way Shai Hope played, not just this game for all series. Credit must go to James Anderson. He’s a world class player. Congratulations to him on reaching 500 wickets.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd