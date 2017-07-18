Joe Root ‘can’t believe’ Michael Vaughan comments on England show at Trent Bridge

Joe Root-led England were completely outplayed in the second Test. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root-led England were completely outplayed in the second Test. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root was shocked by former England captain Michael Vaughan’s comments that the hosts failed to respect Test cricket during their 340-run defeat in the second Test of the four-match series against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Vaughan, who is a commentator with BBC Radio’s Test Match Special, made the remarks after England lost seven wickets for just 62 runs in the first innings. The Root-led unit was bundled out for 205, in reply to Proteas’ 335. Root’s 78 was the only substantial contribution.

“The England batting has been appalling. Maybe it’s a lack of respect about what the game is,” said Vaughan.

“They look like they are playing a Twenty20 game. They have this approach of attack, attack, attack. There is no thought or feeling of seeing off a bowler or wearing a team down.”

England’s second innings saw them get bowled out for 133, chasing world-record target of 474 with plenty of time left in the Test. The result allowed South Africa level the series 1-1.

England tasted their sixth defeat in the last eight Tests and Root, who led the side in their recent two, was certainly stunned by Vaughan’s comments.

“I think that’s very unfair — I can’t believe he’s actually said that. We pride ourselves on winning series like this, and unfortunately we’ve played poorly this week,” Root added.

Root however said that his side needs to learn quickly and urged them to play “slightly smarter”.

“We need to make sure we learn quickly … (so that) if we are in a similar situation (in the third Test) at The Oval, for example, we play it slightly smarter. Part of Test cricket is trying to find a balance of both (attack and defence) — and even if it’s not your strength you build it into your natural game,” he added.

“You have periods where you can absorb a bit of pressure and find the right moment to apply it when chances come along. We are capable of doing it and have done it previously, but this wasn’t a very good example of it.”

On experience of winning one Test and then getting outplayed in the second, Root said, “I definitely feel older — it’s been a tough week.”

“South Africa responded very well from Lord’s — and especially with the bat, we didn’t assess the situation well enough in the first innings. After that, we couldn’t find a way to get back into the game.”

He added: “We’re a side that doesn’t like giving anything away, and unfortunately today that wasn’t a fair representation of how good we are as a team.”

