J&K’s first T20 event for women: ‘We never played together as a team before, we are only learning as we play every match’

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti takes guard at Bakshi Stadium, where she encouraged players Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti takes guard at Bakshi Stadium, where she encouraged players Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A football field with cones placed around the centre line to turn a rectangle into a circle, 13 teams, 19 matches, a 55-yard boundary and a mat for a pitch. J&K’s first T20 cricket tournament for women is under way at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and the some of players are playing as part of a team for the first time.

“I practised with my brothers and cousins. They played and I fielded,” said Meenu Salathia, captain of Jammu Warriors. Bushra Ashraf, 20, who leads Srinagar Power Hitters, said they use the University of Kashmir’s lawns to practise since the cricket grounds of Srinagar are mostly used by boys.

The team from Baramulla says the only way for them to practise is to attend college — because none of them has the necessary gear or kits, they depend on the facilities available at the college.

Ladakh Warriors, on the other hand, have rented cricket kits from a store in Leh at Rs 5,000 each and are possibly the most excited to be part of a tournament.

“We have never played together as a team and we are only learning as we play every match. Everyone is an all-rounder because there is neither the time nor the space to identify each person’s skill and develop it further,” team captain Stanzin Lazes told The Indian Express. The team is also visiting Srinagar for the first time and is being led by a former national wushu player.

The 13 teams participating in the tournament comprise nine from Kashmir, three from Jammu, and Ladakh Warriors.

There are players who have played national tournaments and attended national camps but the lack of practice sessions and training camps is everyone’s biggest complaint. They are grateful, however, for opportunities such as the current tournament. And as long as there’s a venue for them to practise, they are happy to make up for the inadequacies of their training.

The Women’s Cricket Club of Baramulla, with all 11 players sporting headscarves, attributed their ability to take part in the tournament to their parents. “We are all here because of our parents. Not a single player’s family objected to her leaving home and coming to play this tournament,” batter Saima said. The team’s captain, who has been playing cricket for about 10 years now, said that even though the team practises “only on working days” when their college opens, they try and practise every available hour to improve their game.

The eighth match of the tournament was being played at the stadium Wednesday, when Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stopped by to “encourage and support” the players. The match between Jammu Queens and South Kashmir was paused as the CM was introduced to the players. All teams took turns at having pictures taken with the CM and Sports Minister Imran Ansari.

The teams let out a collective hurrah as the CM announced that the tournament would be turned into an annual event.

Mehbooba promised her support to women’s sports and institutionalisation of the tournament. She also asked officials present to arrange “more cross-regional interactions and activities to promote team spirit and friendship among youth”. “The government has given focused attention to sports and youth development activities in the state and so far 200 coaches have been engaged to train youth in various sports disciplines,” Mehbooba said.

The Bakshi Stadium football ground also serves as a hockey turf, and on Wednesday some visitors turned up expecting a men’s hockey match. It is also the venue for the annual Independence Day parade.

The CM also announced the allocation of Rs 45 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package to develop the stadium on international norms. “Work has been started and the foundation will be laid later this month,” said secretary, sports council, Waheed Parra.

Once the match resumed, Jammu Queens chased down the target of 106 set by South Kashmir, with 1 wicket and 5 deliveries to spare.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App