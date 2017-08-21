Jhulan Goswami’s World Cup semifinal jersey to adorn walls of a sports museum

Jhulan Goswami’s

Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami’s World Cup 2017 semi-final jersey would be put on the walls of Fanattic Sports Museum. The Mithali Raj-led side marched their way into the final of the World Cup after beating Australia in semi-final match and the fast bowler said “a lot of memory is attached with this jersey.”

Talking about the final match’s jersey Goswami told that the jersey she donned in the final against England is at the Lord’s.

“The jersey I wore in the final is at the Lord’s along with (captain) Mithali Raj’s. I have heard the museum has an amazing collection, so hope this sporting memorabilia will inspire youngsters to take up sport,” she added.

The women’s cricket team rode on Harmanpreet’s emphatic century to compile a total of 281/4 in 42 overs and in reply, the bowlers did the job to bundle out the Australians for 245 runs. India won the match by 36 runs. While they made a berth into the final of a women’s World Cup for the second time, unfortunately India lost the final at the hands of England.

At 191 for the loss of three wickets, India were the favourites to chase the 229-run target and win their first World Cup title. But, a stunning collapse which saw them lose seven wickets for 28 runs and were bowled out for 219 in 48.2 overs as England clinched their fourth World Cup title after the nine-run win in the final at Lord’s, thanks to a six-wicket haul from pacer Anya Shrubsole who ran through the India tail and win the final for England.

