Jhulan Goswami to be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh by Cricket Association of Bengal

Jhulan Goswami will be ‘felicitated in a big way’ by CAB. (Source: Reuters) Jhulan Goswami will be ‘felicitated in a big way’ by CAB. (Source: Reuters)

The Cricket Association of Bengal announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs for Jhulan Goswami after she returned home from England, helping India in their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign till the final.

Former India captain and CAB President Sourav Ganguly told the media that Jhulan will be feliciated in a big way and the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present to do the honours. “The Chief Minister will be coming and we will felicitate Jhulan in a big way.”

According to a report by PTI, the cash reward will be in tune of Rs 10 lakhs. The 34-year old Jhulan is currently the most experienced bowler for India.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday felicitated the Indian team in the capital after they returned as runners-up at the recently concluded tournament in England, losing to the hosts by 9 runs.

Goel said at the event, “Our women’s cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runner-ups, I feel that the women’s team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakhs for each player when they reached the finals of the WWC.

