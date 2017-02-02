Jhulan Goswami, Sukanya Parida ruled out of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Medium pacers Jhulan Goswami and Sukanya Parida have been ruled out of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, to be played in Colombo from February 7-21, due to injuries.

Soni Yadav will replace Goswami while Mansi Joshi has been named as replacement for Parida.

The BCCI had earlier informed that Mona Meshram had replaced Smriti Mandhana, who had sustained an injury during the Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

Fifth-ranked, India has been placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand. India will play a warm-up match against South Africa on February 5 before its opening Qualifier against hosts Sri Lanka on February 7.

India’s second game is against Thailand on February 8 at Colombo Cricket Club, followed by the third match against Ireland on February 10 at the P. Sara, Colombo. The final group match against Zimbabwe will be played on February 13.

The top three sides from Group A and Group B will progress to the Super Six stage. The top four sides from the Super Six stage will complete the eight-team line-up for the Women’s World Cup 2017. Top two sides will battle it out for the title in the final on February 21.

The 14-member Indian team for the World Cup Qualifier 2017 is as below: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Thirushkamini M D, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Soni Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma.