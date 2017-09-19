Only in Express

Jhulan Goswami joins Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni with biopic

Women's ODI cricketer Jhulan Goswami's story will now be portrayed in a movie to be directed by Susanta Das. Bollywood biopics have already been made of men cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jhulan Goswami, deepti sharma, poonam raut, indian womens team, india womens cricket, bcci womens cricket, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Jhulan Goswami will have her life story portrayed in a movie.
After Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s stories inspired biopics, women’s ODI cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s story will now be portrayed in a movie to be directed by Susanta Das. Jhulan is the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI in the world.

The biopic, tentatively named Chakdaha Express, is set to trace Jhulan’s journey from her hometown in Nadia district to the women’s team recent stint in the World Cup in England where they lost the final to the hosts in Lord’s. The Hindi movie’s shooting is set to begin in April next year.

Das, who had directed 2012 Bengali movie ‘Asche Bochor Abar Hobe’, said in an interview to PTI, “Shooting will be held from Chakdaha to Lord’s. I cannot tell you the names as they are yet to be signed. But we are in talks with leading Bollywood actresses.”

Hoping that it would inspire youngsters to take up sports, Das said, “We have seen MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar’s biopics. But this will be the first biopic on women’s cricket. We will send our crew to wherever Jhulan has played. The focus will be her journey, the odds she overcame since she was 10. Hope it will inspire and motivate millions of youngsters. It’s about chasing your dream.”

Das, however, did not reveal the name of any potential actors for his movie.

