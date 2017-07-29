Jhulan Goswami gets promotion after World Cup

Jhulan Goswami returned with figures of 3/23 in her 10 overs. (Source: Reuters) Jhulan Goswami returned with figures of 3/23 in her 10 overs. (Source: Reuters)

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami was promoted by her employers, Air India following an impressive performance in the recently concluded World Cup.

“The Air India CMD had called me in Delhi and I was offered the promotion from (Deputy Manager),” Goswami told PTI and added, “We’ve been playing non-stop cricket so at the moment there will be a break. Next year, we have World Twenty20 and we will prepare for that as a team,” she said.

On the possibility of a women’s IPL, she said, “Of course I will be available as a player. I’m still fit enough to play in IPL, if at all it happens.”

On the loss in the finals, she said, “The nine runs regret will remain forever. We dominated the match for 85 per cent but they snatched the match with their show in the death overs. This opportunity will never come again. We will have to start from zero again.

“Many (senior players) may not be around next time. I will try my best but cannot say at the moment as four years’ is a long time,” she said.

“But the World Cup has taught us how to be mentally tough. This will show women’s cricket a new direction, quite similar to what happened in Australia and England.”

Commenting on the previous world cup, she said, “We did not get that much coverage (that time). The Women’s Cricketers’ Association also did not have the money to get so much publicity,” she said.

“But the way the ICC has promoted this time, it’s the best World Cup and the facilities were at par with men’s World Cup,” she concluded.

