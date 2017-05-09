Latest News

Jhulan Goswami becomes leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs

Jhulan Goswami, who is a right-arm fast bowler also has 40 Test wickets and 50 T20 wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 9, 2017 6:53 pm
Jhulan Goswami overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s One-Day Internationals. En route to this achievement, she went past Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick record of 180 wickets.

Goswami achieved this feat while playing her 153rd ODI match in the South Africa when she dismissed batsman Raisibe Ntozakhe. She finished with 3 for 20 in 7.3 overs. Apart from her another Indian bowler, Neetu David is at No. 4 with 141 wickets.

The 34-year-old pacer from India overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who has scalped 180 wickets in 109 matches. Goswami, who is a right-arm fast bowler also has 40 Test wickets and 50 T20 wickets. She has an economy of 3.18 in one-day cricket.

Jhulan Goswami made her debut in 2002 and has led the Indian bowling attack since then. She was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri two years later.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur