Jhulan Goswami becomes leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs

Jhulan Goswami overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket. Jhulan Goswami overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s One-Day Internationals. En route to this achievement, she went past Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick record of 180 wickets.

Goswami achieved this feat while playing her 153rd ODI match in the South Africa when she dismissed batsman Raisibe Ntozakhe. She finished with 3 for 20 in 7.3 overs. Apart from her another Indian bowler, Neetu David is at No. 4 with 141 wickets.

She keeps breaking records & this is the one to cherish. India’s Jhulan Goswami is now the leading wicket taker (181) in Women’s ODIs. pic.twitter.com/VqbuFNBDVz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 9 May 2017

The 34-year-old pacer from India overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who has scalped 180 wickets in 109 matches. Goswami, who is a right-arm fast bowler also has 40 Test wickets and 50 T20 wickets. She has an economy of 3.18 in one-day cricket.

Jhulan Goswami made her debut in 2002 and has led the Indian bowling attack since then. She was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri two years later.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd