Jhulan Goswami becomes first woman to pick 200 ODI wickets

India bowler Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday became the first woman to pick 200 ODI wickets.

February 7, 2018
India bowler Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday became the first woman to pick 200 ODI wickets. The right-handed bowler achieved the feat while playing her 166th match when she scalped the wicket of South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt during the second encounter of the three-match ODI series at Kimberley. Wolvaardt was caught out by Sushma Verma.

The Indian leads the chart for the highest ever wicket-takers with 200 scalps while Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180) and Lisa Sthalekar (146) follow her at number two and three respectively. At number four is West Indies Anisa Mohammed with 145 wickets and at number five is India’s Neetu David with 141 dismissals. Goswami’s best bowling figures came are of 6/32 which came in 2011 against New Zealand.

Earlier, India rode on Smriti Mandhana’s 135 and unbeaten half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy to compile a total of 302/3 in 50 overs. India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. Later, South Africa had a steady start to the chase but lost wickets in quick succession to get reduced to 68/4 by the 18th over.

 

